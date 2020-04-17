Stop using cancer institute as covid facility: Harsimrat to Punjab govt

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:30 IST

Union minister for food processing industry Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Friday, said that she will write to the PM Modi regarding the Punjab government’s decision to use the Advanced Cancer Institute (ACI) as a Covid-19 facility.

Harsimrat told HT that the presence of Covid patients at the ACI will pose a serious threat to cancer patients due to their low immunity. “The state authorities should have selected some other hospital to take care of coronavirus patients. MPLAD funds can be used to upgrade facilities needed for Covid treatment. But converting ACI as an isolation centre is a bad decision,” said the minister.

Last week, HT had highlighted that due to covid facility, ACI had to shift ICU patients to other rooms and patients requiring chemotherapy will have to use a dharamshala on campus. Also, 40 beds on the third floor of the ACI have been earmarked for Covid isolation facility.

The minister accused the Congress-led Punjab government for poor distribution of dry ration among the underprivileged.

MC commissioner Bikram Shergill said that 11,874 families have been provided dry ration kits between March 29 to April 16. He said the voluntary organisations have provided essential food items to 8,750 families till yesterday.