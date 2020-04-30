Stop virtual classes: Request emails to flood CM’s inbox on May 1

cities

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:18 IST

If the teachers have their way, the email account of chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to go low on storage on May 1.

Reason: Thousands of teachers from across Uttar Pradesh are likely to shoot an email with a request to revoke the decision for holding online or virtual classes in UP Board schools.

To make the exercise effective, the emails will be shot exactly at noon on May 1, said a teacher.

The unanimous decision in this regard was taken by members of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh (UPMSS) (Thakurai faction) at a telephonic meet held on Wednesday.

According to state general secretary of the teachers’ organization, Lal Mani Diwedi, more than half of the students registered in over 27,000 schools affiliated to the Board could not afford facilities for attending online classes while nearly one fourth did not even have a Smartphone at their disposal.

“I am a teacher at Kesar Vidyapeeth in Prayagraj. Out of a total of 36 students in class 8, only 11 could be registered in the WhatsApp group of which only four responded to my teaching in past 10 days. It is literally not possible. Unlike other educational board, parents of students studying in UP Board institutions are not so well educated that they would assist their kids in attending online classes,” he said.

As per Diwedi, thousands of teachers would press the button sending request on email of UP chief minister for intervening in the matter and stopping virtual classes in UP Board schools as the measure was making mockery of the present state of schools and back ground of parents studying in these schools.

Meanwhile, state general secretary of Rajkiya Shikshak Sangh Ravi Bhushan said that at a time when most of the government high school and inter colleges affiliated to UP Board were without a computer teacher, how would the teachers of different subjects not having knowledge of computers or virtual classes plan out curriculum for online classes and conduct the same.

Reports revealed, out of over 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board, 2294 government schools did not have even one computer teacher.