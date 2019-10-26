Stray dog sterilisation only on paper in Mohali

cities

Stray dogs sterilisation committee chairman Kuljeet Singh Bedi has stated in a recently submitted report that the sterilisation process till date is only on paper–in the past two years, the company that was allocated the task, had not been actually operating on stray dogs but only performing dummy operations.

The chairman has now demanded a strict monitoring of the sterilisation process.

The report stated, “We have warned the municipal corporation (MC) to take timely action so that the new company may work properly and practically. We demand that a complete monitoring of the sterilisation process be done.”

Recently, the MC had allocated a fresh tender to an agency for carrying out sterilisation process at the rate of ₹895 per dog.

The company had taken charge from October 1.

The committee has also mentioned in the report that in the past five years, the stray dog population has increased three times. “Five years back, their population was around 3,000 which has now crossed 9,000. If sterilisation is being done properly, then how come the population has increased?,” Bedi said.

‘MC WILL RESTRUCTURE STRAY DOG MGMT’

MC commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh said the MC will restructure stray dog management in the city. “Under this, the MC is likely to constitute a team and engage an NGO to administer rabies vaccination for free and conduct a census of stray dogs in city,” he said.

He added that the NGO will also identify the areas of maximum stray dog bite cases. “We will divide the city into four zones to be earmarked as work areas for the NGO on stray dog management.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said we will also notify the areas in all sectors where residents will be allowed to feed the stray dogs. “If dogs get fed at a common place, then they will leave the roads free from menace,” he said.

