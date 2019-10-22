Street vendor crushed under road roller in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:13 IST

A 23-year-old street vendor riding a motorised cycle rehri was crushed under a road roller in Phase 10, Mohali, late on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, who resided in Sector 56, Chandigarh, and earned his livelihood by selling momos and noodles at apni mandis in Chandigarh and Mohali. He was youngest of six siblings, including four sisters. He got married two years ago and has a 10-month-old daughter.

Police have impounded the road roller and arrested its driver, Gautam Kumar of Jhanjeri village in Kharar.

Victim Sandeep ( HT Photo )

Sandeep was returning home from the mandi in Phase 11 around 11:45pm when a road roller deployed for road carpeting ran over him while reversing near the CSD canteen in Phase 10.

Sandeep’s friend Sonu Kumar, who was passing by on a motorcycle, informed the police and his family about the accident. In his police complaint, he alleged the road roller operator kept driving and stopped after two kilometres and washed the vehicle.

The impounded road roller parked outside the Phase 11 police station in Mohali. ( HT PHOTO )

Body not removed for five hours

The victim’s body was not removed from the road till 4:45am as his family members insisted on immediate arrest of the accused driver.

Sandeep’s family and neighbours who reached the spot raised slogans against police and sat on a dharna on the road demanding the arrest.

“The accused drove away and even washed the vehicle. We demanded his immediate arrest, so that Sandeep could get justice,” said the victim’s brother Kuldeep.

Even the PCR vehicle that first came to the spot after the accident refused to take the body, alleged Sukhwinder Singh, a passerby.

“The family had refused to move the body till the accused is arrested. It led to the delay in removing the body,” said Kulveer Singh, station house officer, Phase 11.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and the cremation was performed on Monday afternoon.

The road roller driver has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:12 IST