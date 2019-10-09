cities

New Delhi: Street vendors and weekly market vendors will stage a protest in front of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Delhi on Thursday, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said in a statement.

The vendors, according to NASVI, will be protesting against the Delhi government’s failure to constitute grievance redressal and dispute resolution committees in the national Capital for them.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government notified the amended rules for implementation of the Street Vendors Act in January of 2018, a full four year after the Act was passed by the Indian Parliament.The Act as well as the Rules provide for a dispute redressal mechanism by way of constituting ‘Grievance Redressal and Dispute Resolution Committees’. But none have been formed till now,” said Arbind Singh, national co-coordinator of NASVI.

The committees are meant to provide responsive and accessible machinery for settlement of grievances in order to maintain harmonious order for the street vendors, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of street vendors also met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told the street vendors that the party will organise an open forum to solve the problems of hawkers and street vendors in the city.

