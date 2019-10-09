e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Street vendors

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:48 IST
Ht Correspondent
Ht Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Street vendors and weekly market vendors will stage a protest in front of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Delhi on Thursday, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said in a statement.

The vendors, according to NASVI, will be protesting against the Delhi government’s failure to constitute grievance redressal and dispute resolution committees in the national Capital for them.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government notified the amended rules for implementation of the Street Vendors Act in January of 2018, a full four year after the Act was passed by the Indian Parliament.The Act as well as the Rules provide for a dispute redressal mechanism by way of constituting ‘Grievance Redressal and Dispute Resolution Committees’. But none have been formed till now,” said Arbind Singh, national co-coordinator of NASVI.

The committees are meant to provide responsive and accessible machinery for settlement of grievances in order to maintain harmonious order for the street vendors, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of street vendors also met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told the street vendors that the party will organise an open forum to solve the problems of hawkers and street vendors in the city.

(ends)

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:48 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 04:06 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities