‘Stressed’ constable commits suicide

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:35 IST

A constable deputed for the security of EVMs at Bijnor Collectorate shot himself with his service rifle around 9 am on Friday, said police.

The profusely bleeding constable was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable, Ankur Rana, got married in February this year and was under stress due to his wife’s poor health, said Vishwajeet Srivastav, SP (rural), Bijnor.

He, however, denied that the constable was under stress due to rejection of his leave applications and said “no suicide note was found from the spot.”

Rana was a resident of Nirpuda village of Baghpat.

“Every possible angle behind his death will be probed,” he said.

Fellow constables who replaced Rana on duty on Friday morning said he spoke to his wife before committing suicide. She had gone to her parents’ house on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The incident was immediately reported to the constable’s family members in Nirpuda village of Baghpat and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 17:35 IST