Home / Cities / Stubble burning cases on the rise in Jalandhar; officials fail to lodge FIRs

Stubble burning cases on the rise in Jalandhar; officials fail to lodge FIRs

In Kapurthala, of 521 sites where stubble burning has been detected, officials have visited only 194 till October 23. Record shows 107 violators have been fined Rs 2.8 lakh.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:54 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
HIndustan Times, Jalandhar
Stubble burning cases would see a steep rise over the next two weeks, with only 60% of the crop harvested so far, official fear
Stubble burning cases would see a steep rise over the next two weeks, with only 60% of the crop harvested so far, official fear(HT file )
         

Jalandhar Even as stubble burning incidents are increasing in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts of Doaba, the authorities have failed to act against farmers, who are indulging in this banned practice on their fields.

The government has detected 265 farm fires in Jalandhar district, of which agriculture and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials have visited only 203 sites by October 23. Overall, 97 farmers have been fined Rs 3.5 lakh.

The authorities, however, have booked only three persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and four under Section 39 of the Air Act for the banned practice. Officials are yet to visit 61 sites.

Last season, Jalandhar had recorded 1,550 cases of stubble burning, with Kapurthala reporting 1,200 cases.

In Kapurthala, authorities are even more lax. Of 521 sites where stubble burning has been detected, officials have visited only 194 till October 23. Record shows 107 violators have been fined Rs 2.8 lakh. In this district, authorities are yet to visit 327 sites. Police have not booked a single farmer under Section 188 of the IPC, with only four cases registered under Air Act 1981 for pollution..

“We have imposed a penalty on violating farmers. In some cases, a red entry in made in the Khasra Girdawari in their land where stubble was burnt. We are booking farmers who do not listen to us. After the season, we will consider registering FIR against more farmers,” said Kuldeep Singh, executive engineer, PPCB.

A senior agriculture officer said many farmers are deliberately burning stubble in anger and frustration against the farm laws. He added stubble burning cases would see a steep rise over the next two weeks, with only 60% of the crop harvested so far.

