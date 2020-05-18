e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home

Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home

The family claimed that they had come here to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi Shrine in March but have been stranded since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

A family from Nepal, which is stranded in Katra amid the lockdown, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deport them to their native land at the earliest.

The family claimed that they had come here to pay obeisance at the Vaishno Devi Shrine in March but have been stranded since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the Nepalese family, which includes five women, six men and children, are being given food and shelter by the district administration, they now want to return to their native country.

“We have been here since more than 70 days. The administration is providing us with food and shelter but we have families back home where old parents and children are waiting for us. The administration should send us back,” a woman from the family told mediapersons here.

Reasi district commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib said, “They are neither pilgrims nor tourists. They are destitute people, who generally come to such places. For the past 70 days we are looking after them. We are providing them with food and shelter.”

Chib said the administration is now planning to send them back home.

“Though sending them to Nepal is a bit difficult for us and not in our domain, we can send them to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or till Bihar border where they will get a train. The administration is paying for their travel expenses but I want to know their willingness. Sometimes they show the urge to go back but then they backtrack,” Chib said, adding that in a day or two they will be sent to a place nearest to their native land.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In