Student found dead in Delhi hotel room: Cops suspect electric shock

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:33 IST

New Delhi

A 15-year-old boy, who had come to Delhi for a shooting championship and was found dead in a hotel room in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, could have died of an electric shock from a bathroom appliance, police said.

The police registered a case of causing death by negligence in connection with the incident, deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal said on Monday.

The boy, student of a boarding school in Dehradun, was in Delhi with five other boys from the same school and a coach for the north zone shooting championship under way at the Dr Karni Singh shooting range in south Delhi’s Tughlaqabad. They had checked in with a popular hotel chain, the police said.

On Sunday afternoon, he was last seen going for a shower and was later found unconscious in the washroom of the hotel room. His roommate heard him scream and alerted the hotel staff, who went inside the washroom through a ventilator, the police said.

The boy, whose family is based in Bihar’s Nawada, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. No injuries were spotted on his body, the police said.

“It is suspected the boy died due to electrical shock from some appliance in the bathroom. We registered a case of Section 304A of the India Penal Code on a complaint lodged by the coach accompanying the boy. Postmortem examination has been conducted and investigation is under way,” said Biswal.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 22:33 IST