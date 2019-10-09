e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Students protest ‘earn and learn’ scheme at SPPU

Oct 09, 2019 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune Hundreds of students on Wednesday morning protested outside the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) vice-chancellor office, against various new rules and regulations which are implemented in the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil “earn and learn” scheme after there were allegations of fund discrepancies came to light.

The issue was even raised in the state assemble subsequently FIR was lodged at the Chatturshrungi police station. And later former VC of SPPU Arun Adsool headed six-member committee submitted its report to the SPPU vice-chancellor suggesting various new rules to add in the scheme.

Now the student groups are protesting against this new rules, on Wednesday morning at around 9 am more than 100 students gathered outside SPPU main building where vice chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar office is there and gave slogans demanding to withdraw all the new strict rules added in the regulation of the scheme.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:39 IST

