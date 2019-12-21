e-paper
Students up to Class 10 in Haryana govt schools to learn Telugu

Ten government high schools have been selected in every district where the teachers will take training to learn the language

Dec 21, 2019 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students up to Class 10 in Haryana government schools will now be taught Telugu language under the Central government’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ programme as part of Samagra Siksha, earlier known as the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Under the programme, which is likely to start by December-end or the first week of January, 10 government high schools have been selected in every district where the teachers will take training to learn the language.

“The main objective of the programme is to teach Telugu to Haryana students so they do not face any language barrier when they go to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Their students will also familiarised with Haryanvi language and culture. Some teachers have already started learning common Telugu words, their cultural dances, etc,” Surender Kairo, Samagra Shiksha assistant project coordinator (Hisar), said.

