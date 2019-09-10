Submit pedagogical plan: CBSE to schools

cities

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to submit a ‘pedagogical plan’ wherein they are expected to create a detailed report on their assessment plan and vision.

The recent circular asks principals to work as pedagogical leaders, which means they have to set learning objectives for students to ensure a learning outcome based teaching process. Principals will combine the plans submitted by all teachers and come up with a detailed plan for the school, which will be submitted to the board.

‘Each teacher must have the capacity to make her/his lesson plan for each lesson to be taught by her. The lesson plans must be innovative, based on experiential learning and preferably integrate art into the pedagogy,’ reads the circular. Principals said they would have to send the details of academic and extra-curricular activities conducted by the school through the year. “We have to send photos and reports about what we have done to improve the learning outcome of students,” said Ganesh Parameswaran, principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Many schools, however, said the exercise is likely to remain only on paper. “The board does not have a mechanism to check what schools are doing. Many principals are confused about the circular as it vaguely refers to improving learning outcome without actually hinting at any specific intervention to achieve this,” said the principal from a CBSE school on condition of anonymity. All schools have to send their pedagogical plans to the board by September 30.

