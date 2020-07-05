e-paper
Home / Cities / Successful Mumbai models to be implemented in Thane: Aaditya Thackeray

Successful Mumbai models to be implemented in Thane: Aaditya Thackeray

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:18 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The models that have been successful in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai will be implemented in Thane and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), informed state cabinet minister for environment Aaditya Thackeray, while in Thane to review the Covid situation on Saturday. He said that all the necessary resources to implement these models will be provided by the state.

The number of positive cases in the city has crossed the 10,000-mark, with 408 new cases detected on Saturday and 17 deaths reported. The total case count in Thane now stands at 10,358, with the death toll of 367.

“We have implemented a few successful patterns in Mumbai which can be replicated in Thane and nearby cities. For this, the state is willing to provide all the required resources. There is also a need to increase contact tracing and testing capacity in Thane to reduce the fatality rate. More testing labs need to be set up in the city,” said Thackeray.

Former Thane mayor tests positive

A former mayor of Thane tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The ex-mayor is being treated at a private hospital in Thane, and the person’s condition is stable. “My sugar levels increased two days ago, for which I got admitted to a city hospital. As per protocol, the hospital did my Covid test, which came positive. I got admitted to a Covid hospital and am now stable. I don’t have any symptoms,” said the ex-mayor.

TMC increases testing capacity, tracing

Thane civic commissioner Vipin Sharma informed that the testing capacity of the city has increased from 800 tests per day to 1,300 tests, and will be increased further to 3,000 tests in the coming days. “With the one lakh new rapid antigen testing kits, we will be able to increase testing capacity. We have also increased contact tracing and trace 28 contacts per positive patient,” he said.

Get bed, ambulance status online

Thane residents can now get real-time updates on the availability of beds and ambulances. “We have launched an automatic bed and ambulance management system online which will be available from Monday,” said Sharma.

