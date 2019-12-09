Sukhbir asks CM to also include his own name in list of leaders patronising gangsters

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:32 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to also include his own name in the list of leaders being investigated for patronising gangsters, releasing a photograph in which Amarinder is seen inducting gangster Harjinder Singh Bittu Sarpanch into the Congress party during electioneering in 2017.

He was reacting to Amarinder’s statement in which the latter tried to link gangster Bittu with Akali leaders, saying it was a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. “Now please forward this photograph as well as many others to the DGP. This evidence will help the DGP in finding out the real politicians who are in league with gangsters and are using them for their political motives,” Sukhbir said.

Stating that the the DGP will find it difficult to call the chief minister for questioning, Sukhbir said they will request the governor to order a CBI inquiry into the issue. He said besides the picture of Capt Amarinder inducting Bittu, the SAD will also forward another picture of gangster Pardeep Sandhu joining the Congress party in Capt’s presence in 2017.

Sukhbir said it was strange that the chief minister had decided to release a few old photographs of Bittu in random clicks with SAD leaders but forgotten that he had given political shelter to Bittu on the eve of government formation in 2017 by inducting him into the Congress party. “For the record, Bittu joined the Congress party after his attempts to secure an entry into the SAD were snubbed. There is no place for goons in the SAD, but the opposite seem to be true for the Congress party in which Capt Amarinder Singh himself welcomed gangsters into the party fold with open arms”.

BLURB Releases picture of Capt Amarinder inducting gangsters Harjinder Bittu into Congress