Home / Chandigarh

Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected Shiromani Akali Dal president on party’s 99th foundation day

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 14:32 IST
Surjit Singh and Anil Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (centre) with wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal being congratulated by party delegates after his re-election for the third time at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon.
Sukhbir Singh Badal was unanimously re-elected president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the third time during a delegate session held at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall on the party’s 99th foundation day on Saturday.

Senior Akali leader Tota Singh proposed Sukhbir’s name, while Prem Singh Chandumajra and Jagmeet Singh Brar endorsed it and nearly 600 party delegates gave their approval, paving the way for Sukhbir to stay at the helm of the party that was founded on this day in 1920.

Akali patriarch and Sukhbir’s father Parkash Singh Badal could not make it due to health reasons. Party sources said the former chief minister sent a message conveying his inability to attend the session.

SAD MLA and former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who is the son of rebel leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, was conspicuous by his absence at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) headquarters.

The special session at the SGPC headquarters began at 1pm after the bhog (culmination) ceremony of the Akhand Path (48-hour recitation of Guru Granth Sahib). Sukhbir was presented a siropa (robe of honour) on the occasion by the granthi.

Union minister and Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal was among the first to congratulate the former deputy chief minister on his re-election.

SPLINTER AKALI GROUPS HOLD PARALLEL FUNCTION

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was present at a parallel function organised by splinter Akali groups, led by the SAD (Taksali), to mark the foundation day.

Dhindsa, who called for Sukhbir’s ouster for running the party like a dictator on the eve of the party president’s election, chose to attend the gathering at the Chief Khalsa Diwan-run school nearby. Among those present on the occasion were Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK.

However, Lok Insaaf Party leaders and MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains stayed away from the programme. SAD (Taksali), a breakaway group of the SAD, had invited the Bains brothers to the event.

Less than a month after they were expelled from the SAD, veteran Akali leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan had floated the SAD (Taksali).

