Home / Cities / Suresh Bhardwaj becomes third Himachal minister to test Covid-19 positive

Suresh Bhardwaj becomes third Himachal minister to test Covid-19 positive

His wife has also tested positive for the virus.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Himachal Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were among the 60 persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, a health official said.

With the new infections, the state’s overall case count stands at 16,343.

Bhardwaj is the third minister in the state to have contracted the virus. His wife has also tested positive for the virus.

In a statement issued here, Bhardwaj said that he has self-isolated on October 2.

He said that his elder son tested negative while the younger one tested positive on October 5.

Bhardwaj said that the doctor had advised him to self-isolate after his younger son had tested Covid-19 positive. The doctor also asked him to get tested in case any symptoms appear.

Earlier, power minister Sukhram Chaudhary and jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur had tested positive for Covid-19. Both the ministers have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases, 50 were reported in Mandi, five in Hamirpur, two each in Kullu and Kangra, and one in Chamba.

Active cases have come down to 2,862 as 334 more people were discharged today, taking the number of cured to 13,232.

Solan is the worst-hit district with a maximum of 3,189 cases, followed by Kangra where 2,467 people have been infected to date. Mandi has 1,930 cases, Sirmaur (1,919), Shimla (1,485), Hamirpur (984), Bilaspur, (920), Chamba (920), Kullu (776), Kinnaur (201), and Lahaul-Spiti (176).

