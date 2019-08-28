Surprise inspection reveals illegal construction of flats in Sahibabad, officials take action against five

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:05 IST

Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday took action against five officials after a surprise inspection revealed construction of illegal units on single unit plot properties in Rajendra Nagar. GDA suspended two supervisors, recommended suspension of an engineer and shifted two more out of the zone.

Authority vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma, who had earlier directed a survey of nine residential colonies that were granted permission to construct multiple flats in January 2015, had ordered the surprise inspection .

A recent survey by the authority found that about 1,900 illegal units were constructed beyond the sanctioned limit in three sectors of Indirapuram.

“During the inspection, the additional secretary found that illegal units were constructed over 10 plots of single unit properties. The activity was going on despite directions to put a curb on construction of such units. We suspended two supervisors of the zone besides recommending suspension of a junior engineer. The executive engineer and an assistant engineer have been shifted out of the zone,” Verma said.

She said the plots where four to six units were allowed had 15-20 units, which was illegal and put homebuyers’ money at risk.

In January 2015, the authority had allowed construction of multiple flats on single unit plots in Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden Extension 1, Pratap Vihar, Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Shalimar Garden (Main) and Swarn Jayanti Puram.

As per building bylaws, plots measuring 150 square metres up to 2,000 square metres can have flats ranging from two to 20 units depending on the size.

“There have been major violations in every area where permission was allowed. A survey is on in other sectors of Indirapuram and other residential localities under the list of nine. The extra units are being sealed and we will take up demolition. We have started lodging of FIRs against the builders,” Verma added.

Shortage of equipment and staff

The GDA is trying to hire a private agency for demolition work as they cannot demolish buildings beyond two storeys with the equipment available with them.

“We are in talks with three agencies and an expression of interest will be floated once an agency is selected,” VN Singh, the authority’s chief engineer, said.

Besides the lack of equipment, the authority faces shortage of police staff.

“At present, we have only one inspector and one constable with us to carry out enforcement drives. As per requirement, we should have one inspector, two sub-inspectors and about 16 constables for carrying out enforcement drives along with officers,” Verma said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:05 IST