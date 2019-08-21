Survey begins for underpass construction between PGI and PU

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:50 IST

After getting a green signal from the UT administrator for the construction of a pedestrian underpass between Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University, the UT engineering department has started a survey of the site.

“Before the actual plans can be made for the underpass, a survey will be carried out to better understand area. Only after the survey will the suitable location for the construction of the underpass be known. We will also look into the underground service pipes and other infrastructure in area before finalising the location,” said a senior official of the UT engineering department privy to the development.

The traffic movement in the area will also be studied for making alternative arrangements when the construction work starts. At a later stage, the services of a consultant wil also be used for the formulation of the final plans, added the official.

“The construction of the underpass will help in hassle free vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement,” said the official.

The approval for the underpass at PGI and another between ISBT-43 and Sector 52 was granted in the third week of July. Significantly, on July 6, Hindustan Times had reported how the UT administration was evasive to Chandigarh police department’s request for two underpasses for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the inter-state bus terminal in Sector 43.

The Chandigarh police had been writing to the administration requesting an underpass connecting PGIMER and Panjab University on Madhya Marg; and Sector 43/52 road in front of the ISBT, Sector 43, on Vikas Marg “on priority” since 2017, but to no avail. The department had been sending constant reminders to the administration highlighting how the high volume of pedestrians at the two points was prone to road mishaps. The latest letter was written in April this year.

As per the police department, there is an urgent need for the two underpasses as the volume of pedestrians crossing these roads was very high. Also, many fatal accidents involving pedestrians have taken place at these points. The police department has even declared the stretch in front of the ISBT as one of the 11 dark spots in the city.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:50 IST