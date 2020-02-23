Sushant Lok-1 residents protest against restricted traffic movement on road connecting MG Road

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 21:59 IST

Gurugram: Objecting to the restricted traffic movement on Umeed Marg, the road that connects MG Road to Sushant Lok-1, a demonstration was held on Sunday by a group of around 200 residents, demanding easy entry and exit on the road.

The protesters holding placards took out a march from Sushant Lok-1 to MG Road police post. The residents of Sushant Lok-1, DLF Phase-4, Chanderlok Society and condominiums like The Laburnum and The Ivy participated in the protest.

For the residents, Umeed Marg is the easiest route to reach airport, Cyber Hub, Golf Course Road and other major areas of the city.

According to the members of the residents’ welfare association (RWAs) of these areas, free movement of pedestrians, and motorised and non-motorised vehicles on Umeed Marg was blocked almost 10 days ago by erecting grille gates and boom barriers on both sides of the road. A ‘No Thoroughfare’ board was installed on the entrance from the MG Road and security guards were deployed at the entrance and exit of the road, prohibiting vehicles like cars, taxis, autos and rickshaws from entering, they alleged.

The police said that the gates have been erected on the directions of the district administration, keeping in mind the security of the area. They said that several residents living on Umeed Marg had complained of rising thefts, burglaries, and pollution.

However, the protesters said that they have to face problems due to the restrictions. Manjeet, a captain with a private airlines and resident of Sushant Lok-1, said, “There are times when I reach home late night. In the last few days, I have faced trouble in entering the area as the entrance gate was closed. Even in the morning hours, vehicles are prevented entering or exiting. The security guards deployed do not listen to those who are residing in the area.”

Satpal Kochhar, who has been living in Sushant Lok-1 for the past 16 years, said that he never faced such a trouble before. “The gates cannot be closed for 24 hours. We have agreed upon making the entry of vehicles after 11pm in the night.”

The police said that they have agreed upon easing the traffic movement. “We have heard the grievances of the locals. The gates will not be closed and after 11pm, vehicles, be it a resident’s car or a cab, vehicle entry will be registered. Also, frequent speed breakers put on small distances will be removed,” said Ved Prakash, station house officer, Sector 29 police station, who was present during the protest and tried resolving the matter by talking to the residents.

Notably, in a meeting of deputy commissioner and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) held on December 18 regarding permission of erection of gates in various licensed colonies, including Sushant Lok-1, it was decided that the gates shall be manned by the security guards for 24 hours, CCTV camera will be installed and the gates will never be permanently closed.

“Contrary to the discussion in the meeting, police and security guards have blocked the free movement on both the sides of Umeed Marg,” said Aditya Arya, photographer and a virtual historian, who runs a Camera Museum in DLF Phase-4. “Inconvenience is caused to those visiting the museum, coming from the MG Road. They have reported of altercations with guards not allowing their vehicles,” he said.

Many senior citizens present during the protest complained of speed breakers installed at very short distance on Umeed Marg. Rati Jha, a resident of the Laburnum condominium, who is also former secretary, Union ministry of tourism, said, “At least 11 speed breakers are installed in an unauthorised manner at small distances. It’s a hardship for senior citizens for we are vulnerable to spinal or any bodily injuries.”