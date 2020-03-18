e-paper
Suspected patient who fled from hospital in Faridkot traced

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, FARIKDOT
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old suspected coronavirus patient who fled from the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot on Tuesday evening was traced on Wednesday afternoon. He was admitted to the hospital and is under observation.

Senior superintendent of police Manjit Singh Dhesi said that after getting the information, special teams were constituted to trace the suspected patient. “Police raided his residence in the night but he was not there. Police talked with his family members to convince him to return to the hospital. Later, he contacted his family on the phone. The number used by him was put on track, which disclosed his location. We have admitted him to the hospital. He fled from the hospital as he got scared,” he added.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that he had come on his own suspecting coronavirus-like symptoms and his samples were taken for testing. “His report is still awaited. He has no foreign travel history, but he visited Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, to drop someone last month,” he added.

