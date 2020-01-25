e-paper
Home / Cities / Suspected robber held with illegal gun

Suspected robber held with illegal gun

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram A person, suspected to be a member of a gang that robbed cars, was arrested on Friday night for possession of a countrymade pistol, the police said.

Dinesh Kumar, 30, a resident of Rewari was arrested by the crime investigation agency of Farrukhnagar, during a night domination exercise on Friday in Gurugram. Besides the gun, six cartridges and a Hyundai Santro, which he had allegedly bought for ₹15,000 from an acquaintance in Rewari, were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the man and his gang were involved in a crime that took place last September. “He, along with his friends, robbed cars in the past, but left them on the roads to evade arrest,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Sangwan said that four members of the gang, including Kumar, booked a cab around 1.30am of September 8 last year and forced the driver, Zuber, 27, to drive to Sector 69. Then they assaulted him at gunpoint and threw him out of the vehicle. “According to the FIR, after travelling for a while, one of the accused pulled the handbrake, pointed a countrymade pistol at the driver and assaulted him. They pushed him out of the car and drove for 14 kilometres, before abandoning it in front of a police barricade,” he said.

The driver sustained severe injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment after being rescued from Sector 69.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sangwan said other members of the gang would be arrested soon, as they too have been identified from CCTV footage. This was their first attempt at robbing a vehicle and before this incident, they have mostly been associated with petty crimes, the police said. The mastermind of the gang has is a history-sheeter, the police said.

