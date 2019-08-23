SUV attack case: Builder’s son arrested

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:48 IST

Police arrested on Friday the second key accused Faiz Ali in the ‘SUV attack’ case, in which three friends were intentionally hit by the SUV killing two of them on August 14 night here.

The cops had on Thursday arrested Ishuveer Singh, another key accused in the case. On August 14 night Pawan Singh (22), Tushar Singh (23) and Himanshu Singh (23), who were riding a scooter, were crushed after a chase for around 2 km near Arbindo Park in the city. Pawan and Tushar succumbed to their injuries while Himanshu is still battling for life in a private hospital in Gomti Nagar here. Enmity over an earlier tiff was said to be the reason behind the attack.

Circle officer (CO) of Ghazipur police station Deepak Kumar Singh, who is supervising the investigation, said a total of five people had been arrested so far in this case. He said now the main job of the police was to recover the SUV used in the crime.

The CO said Ishuveer had revealed that he along with Faiz Ali and Vicky Chowdhary was present in the SUV when they hit the three friends. He said Vicky was arrested on Monday while two other aides, Sandeep Kumar Bari and Sachin Chowdhary, were arrested on Sunday and sent to jail.

All had been booked on charges of murder, he said adding footages of CCTV installed at different locations clearly showed the SUV chasing the three friends and hitting them near Arbindo Park intentionally.

The CO said charges under IPC section 307 against all accused were likely to be added after recording the statement of Himanshu, who continued to be critical.

The arrested were also accused in a previous FIR of attack and loot lodged by one of the two deceased Pawan Singh with the Indira Nagar police. Pawan had alleged that he was attacked after being called at Ishuveer’s place in Hariharnagar locality on August 8. But the FIR was registered on August 12.

Earlier, Pawan’s father Subedar Singh, who is deputy registrar at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, had alleged that his son would have been alive and the August 14 murders would not have happened if the police had acted on the previous complaint.

