Swachh Survekshan 2021: With eye on good rankings, MC to revive graffiti project in city

In meeting with civic body officials and local NGOs on Tuesday, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal asked officials to identify sites where graffiti painting can be carried out. Mayor Balkar Sandhu was also present at the meeting.

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The graffiti project was started in 2016 by the then MC commissioner Ghanshyam Thori and several parts of the city, including Lodhi Club railway underpass, Jalandhar bypass, National road, Lakkar bridge, railway station road among other areas, were beautified. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

Hoping to bag good rankings in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to revive the graffiti project to beautify the city. The civic body will be roping in the services of local NGOs and graffiti artistes to carry out the project.

In meeting with civic body officials and local NGOs on Tuesday, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal asked officials to identify sites where graffiti painting can be carried out. Mayor Balkar Sandhu was also present at the meeting.

Shobhan Soi from Sambhav foundation, who attended the meeting, said, “It is good that the MC has decided to revive the graffiti project. We will be happy to support the MC in this project.”

He further added, “Residents and corporate houses should pitch in as sponsors. In return, they will be allowed to display their logos on the graffiti.”

The graffiti project was started in 2016 by the then MC commissioner Ghanshyam Thori and several parts of the city, including Lodhi Club railway underpass, Jalandhar bypass, National road, Lakkar bridge, railway station road among other areas, were beautified.

Defacement, open urination a major concern

Soi said that defacement of graffitis is a major concern as violators have installed hoardings or pasted stickers at most of the graffities established earlier. He added that open urination is also a major issue, which has led to the defacement of various graffitis in the city.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said that strict action will be taken against anyone found defacing graffiti in the city. He added that if required, FIRs will also be lodged against offenders.

