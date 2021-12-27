e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Swargate police arrest Kolhapur resident in ‘cash for job’ case

Swargate police arrest Kolhapur resident in ‘cash for job’ case

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:51 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE The Swargate Police arrested Kolhapur resident, Amit Ashok Nalawade (45) on Sunday, for allegedly cheating a youth of Rs 50,000.

According to the police, Nalawade promised employment in the defence forces to the complainant, identified as Ramesh Ubale (24), a resident of Solapur.

Nalawade showed him official letterheads with stamps and then took the cash in two amounts, Rs 30,000 and later, Rs 20,000.

The crime took place between 2018 until December 25, 2020, and when the victim realised that he has been duped, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have lodged a case under IPC 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections.

top news
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Nitish Kumar steps down as JD(U) president, hands over charge to RCP Singh
Nitish Kumar steps down as JD(U) president, hands over charge to RCP Singh
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘BJP ministers fail to highlight a single benefit of farm laws’: Kejriwal
‘BJP ministers fail to highlight a single benefit of farm laws’: Kejriwal
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In