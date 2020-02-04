Take a look at the ‘future battlefield’

LUCKNOW Get ready for the thrill as Asia’s biggest defence expo is set to get underway at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15 in the state capital from Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega event that will see participation of 1029 companies from India and abroad.

“The exhibition will start at 9am to cater trade and business visits, but the official inauguration of the event is scheduled at 1:30pm. It will be followed by the PM’s visit to pavilions,” said Gargi Malik, public relations officer (PRO), defence.

Defence officials said the expo aims at bringing leading technologies under one roof and provide business opportunities for the government, private manufacturers and start-ups.

DefExpo related events will be organised at the two sites -- the main venue at Sect 15, Vrindavan Yojna and at Gomti Riverfront, Birbal Sahani Marg near Khatu Shyam Mandir.

The expo based on the theme—‘Digital transformation of Defence’ will cover a complete spectrum of the country’s aerospace, defence and security interests. The first three days of the expo will be solely for trade and business visits wherein companies and other stake holders would take part. On the remaining two days (8th and 9th), entry for public will be free.

Defence Expo would bring in rare opportunities for people to capture a glimpse of fighter jets and live demos as there would be a series of demonstrations by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Coast Guard and Navy.

LIVE DEMOS AND SHOWS

On February 5, the flying display would start at 11am at Vrindavan Yojna while another flying display would be held at Gomti Riverfront at 4pm.

On February 6, there will be three flying shows. Two of these will be held at 11am and 3pm at Vrindavan Yojna while the air show at Gomti Riverfront would start at 4pm.

On February 7, the show would start at 11am and 3pm at Vrindavan Yojna and at 4pm at Gomti Riverfront.

On February 8, the show will start at 11am and 3pm at Vrindavan Yojna and at 4pm at Gomti Riverfront. On February 9, the air show will be held at at Vrindavan Yojna at 11:30am.

STUNNING DISPLAY

The expo will also provide a stunning display of defence equipment, sprawling over 43,021 sq m area at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15.

Innovations by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be also showcased in the mega event, highlighting all ‘make in India’ defence equipment.

These include Army’s Tk-T-90, BMP, Simulators Firing Range, Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS), Bridge Layer Tank , Full Width Mine Plough, 155mm BOFORS, Anti Tank Guided Missile Launcher, Camouflaged Motor Cycle, Cheetah helicopter, Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV), AKASH - Surface To Air Missile, K-9 VAJRA, Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH M-777), Tunguska AD System, Schilka AD System, Pinaka and others.

Besides there will also be equipments like Arjun Tk, Modular Bridging System, Advanced Carbon Composite Modular Bridging System, Wheeled Armoured Platform (Wh AP), Counter Mine Flail ( CMF) Medium Power Radar, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Advanced Towed Artillery gun System (ATAGS) and Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot (UXOR).

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

SELFIE POINTS

People will have a rare opportunity to see Indian Navy and Coast Guard operating at Gomti Riverfront. More than 10 selfie points have been established at both the locations: -

At Vrindavan Yojna, Sect 15

•Tk T-90, BMP, Field condition living Bunker, Soldier in Jelly Suit, Siachen,Ceremonial and Combat

At Gomti River Front

Soldier Model

•Small Arms

•Jump Suits with Backdrop

•Tk T-90 & BMP II

•Heptr Model

•Patrolling Boat Model

•Sail Boat

•Army Dog

•FITNESS GAMES

Visitors can test their fitness, as an ‘Obstacle Course’ has been exclusively created at Gomti Riverfront.

•It involves crawling under wire obstacles, zigzag balance, crossing over 5 ft ditch and climbing a vertical rope.

•The general public can take part in ‘Nuclear Biological and Chemical’ suit wearing competition and can also try their shooting skills at Reflex shooting range created at Gomti Riverfront.