Taking malkhamb to the masses

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:48 IST

Pune Shrinivas Havaldar found his love of the sport at an early age, as an eight-year-old. And it was and is malkhamb. Now, the 38-year-old’s mission to make malkhamb popular worldwide.

Starting his journey as a player, Havaldar has launched a website dedicated to malkhamb, besides writing books and making documentaries on the game. His passion for the sport has motivated him to teach and train the blind people.

“I approached blind schools in our city to introduce the sports in 2014. I took it as a challenge,” said Havaldar, who published his book ‘MA...MA...Malakhambcha Maharashtracha’ in Braille in 2011. The title is also available in Marathi.

He teaches the sport in Poona School and Home for Blind, Koregaon Park and The Poona School and Home For The Blind Girls, Gandhi Bhavan, Kothrud.

Malkhamb as an aerial yoga requires a lot of body strength and practice every day, and teaching it to the blind is not easy, says Havaldar.

“As the students have a powerful sense of touch, before introducing them to the theoretical concept, I made them feel the rope and pole. After feeling the apparatus, the kids picked up the sport fast,” said Havaldar, whose has earned his name in the Limca book of records 2013 for writing 45 plus articles in various newspapers about the sports and also running a website http://www.shrinivashavaldar.co.in/ since 2009.

Malkhamb performed by the blind received widespread appreciation with invitation from television channels and cultural event organisors.

“My students are performing regularly for Kasba Ganpati,” said Havaldar, who has trained 40 boys and 20 blinds girls from Pune till now.

“The students have the capability to learn anything. We now have centres in Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalaya, a non-governmental organisation in Vishrantwadi, managed by its director-founder Meera Badve. Another centre is at Nehru Stadium, run by Sunil Neverekar, president, Pune District Boxing Association where I teach the sport,” he said.

Syllabus for blind students

With his Braille script book as a teaching tool, Havaldar wants to develop audio clips lessons for the blind people.

“Saroja Tole of Fulora Braille Publications, Pune published my book and I am looking for people who can help me with the audio lessons. I plan to hold competitions among them to help popularise the sport,” said Havaldar, who won the Parshuram state level award for best coach of mallakhamb in 2009.

Glorious days as a player

Havaldar won gold in malkhamb competition in his maiden participation in 1986-87. “I was eight and my first guru was Anil Utpat, Shivchhatrapati state awardee. I kept winning medals in various events before I turned into coaching in 1996,” he said.

The exposure needed

“Malkhamb is a sport and an artist activity. State and nationals associations are doing a good job, but more support from government is needed to boost the sport. More tournaments and introducing malkhamb in events like Khelo India will help,” he said.

Bio:

Name: Shrinivas Havaldar

Age: 38

Website: www.shrinivashavaldar.co.in

Book: MA...MA...Malakhambcha Maharashtracha

Coaching academies in Pune:

Bharari Krida Pratishthan, Bibwewadi

Chaitanya Health Club, Paud Road

Parashuramiya Mallakhamb Academy, SP College Ground Tilak road,

Awards:

2019: India Book Of Records’ Unique Braillee Book To Promote Sports

2013: Limca Book Of Records,National Record

2010: Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Puraskar

2009: Parashuramiya state level award for best coach of Mallakhamb.

2008: National level Shahu Maharaj Manavsevaratna Puraskar