Taloja manufacturers’ body files review plea over 50% water cut

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:54 IST

The Taloja Manufacturers’ Association (TMA) has filed a review petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 50% water cut imposed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

On September 3, NGT ordered the MIDC to impose 50% water cuts after it found that the industries were not following norms for discharging chemical effluents. The order stated that effluents were being released directly into the Kasadi and Ghod rivers without treatment.

TMA said the water cut is affecting production, which in turn will affect the employees.

Shekhar Shringare, president of TMA, said, “Since September 7, there has been a considerable decrease in production. Revenue has reduced by more than 40%. Many industries may shut down and lay off employees.”

He said some industries have already reduced their staff which has led to unrest among employees.

A few days ago, the industries’ association had planned a protest, but did not get permission from the police. However, they submitted their demands to MIDC officials.

Rajesh Zanzad, MIDC nodal officer, said, “We have only complied with the NGT order. The water cut will be imposed until further notice.”

The employees, too, fear loss of jobs. Sundar B Lal, 48, who works at a food manufacturing unit, said, “The work load has reduced owing to the water cut. I have been working here for five years, but I fear that I may lose my job.”

Jayshree Katkar, vice-president of TMA, said the water cut is a huge setback for industries. “There is a need to strike a balance between the environment and the working of industries.”

The manufacturers’ association said the industries at Taloja MIDC have maintained inlet parameters below the 2700 chemical oxygen demand (COD). COD is the total measurement of all chemicals (organics and in-organics) in the water/waste water.

They said MIDC has delayed the upgradation of the chemical effluent treatment plant (CETP). The upgraded CETP plant, being built at a cost of ₹8 crore, will process additional 17 MLD of effluents. “MIDC has failed to meet the target given by NGT to complete the upgradation work of the CETP plant and we are at receiving end,” said Katkar.

An MIDC official, on condition of anonymity, said work is in progress and would be completed soon.

Citizens have been complaining of air pollution at Taloja for the past five years.

Arvind Mahatre, an environmentalist, who started the fight against pollution in 2017, said, “My fight is against pollution, not industries, as it poses a health risk to residents.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:54 IST