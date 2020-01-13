Tanks will never become obsolete, says Major General S Jha at annual firepower exercise in Ahmednagar

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:24 IST

The sound of lethal and accurate fire power by tanks echoed across the Kharjuna Khare (KK) Ranges in Ahmednagar on Monday during the annual integrated firepower and manoeuvre exercise by the Indian mechanised forces.

“Over the years, several questions have been raised regarding the existence of the tanks, but military tanks have time and gain proved their importance in wars as recent as tackling the ISIS, said Major General S Jha, who heads the Armoured Corps Centre and School, while addressing the media during the annual event.

He stressed that “military tanks will never become obsolete”. He also added that tanks, which first appeared in 1916 during the First World War and then in 1936, were updated with mobility and fire power. Jha said, “Mechanised forces are always under upgradation with new technology being integrated in new tanks. We have used tanks in a war as recent as in the Middle East against the ISIS. Mechanised infantry gives protection to the infantry and can surprise the enemy because of their mobility and ease to move in any terrain. Tanks have three special qualities which are mobility, fire power and protection. The same tank can attack using three different types of fire power. Heavy calibre and small calibre, both, can be mounted on the tanks and they can be used effectively in plain and mountainous terrains as well.”

In an impressive display of capabilities of mechanised warfare platforms in the arsenal of Indian mechanised forces, the exercise showcased effective man-machine integration as part of conventional assured response strategy in an integrated and networked battlefield. Spread over 36,000 acres, KK Ranges proved to be the perfect place for the exercise which aims to acquaint the Defence Services Staff College and Technical Staff Officers Course officers with the operational capabilities of the mechanised forces.

The exercise was conducted in two parts, the technological and tactical capability of various tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICV) and attack helicopters was showcased in the first half, while in the second, the tanks and ICVs displayed integrated firing with speed and agility.

The tanks that were on display this year at the exercise were T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya, BMP-II, attack and utility helicopters and indigenously produced MBT Arjun.

Maj Gen Jha further added, “Mechanised forces stand between defeat and victory for any country in any battle. They are also used to indicate intent and resolve of the country. Wherever the mechanised forces are placed, the place of war is identified over there.”

When questioned as to who has a better mechanised force, India or Pakistan, Jha replied that both have the same shell power, but the training imparted to Indian soldiers and their spirit is far greater than the enemies anywhere.

The innovative manoeuvrers in a simulated battlefield environment by composite combat entities capable of leveraging new age technologies was organised by Armoured Corps Centre and School and Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre, which are training institutions of the Indian mechanised forces.