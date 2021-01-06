e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tarigami seeks probe into Hokersar encounter

Tarigami seeks probe into Hokersar encounter

While police and army claimed the youths were militants, relatives of the deceased said that they were students and were killed in a staged gunfight.

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Tuesday, called on lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and raised the issue of Hokersar encounter. He demanded an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident.

Three youth, all 17-year-olds, from South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts were killed by security forces in a joint operation on December 30 inside a house in Hokersar on the outskirts of Srinagar.

While police and army claimed that they were militants, relatives of the deceased said that they were students and were killed in a staged gunfight.

In his meeting with the L-G, the CPI (M) leader briefed him about the slain youth’s families’ version and urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe into the matter so that the reality can come to fore.

top news
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘In line with public trust standards’
‘In line with public trust standards’
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In