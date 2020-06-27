Tarn Taran murders: Son hacked father, 3 others before being killed by elder brother: Police

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:06 IST

TARN TARAN It was a war within the family with a history of drug peddling and addiction that resulted in five murders at Kairon village of the district on Wednesday night, police said on Saturday.

Police claimed to have solved the murders saying that one of the sons first hacked his father, two sisters-in-law and the driver to death before he was killed by his elder brother, who was arrested on Saturday.

Brij Lal (60), his two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur (24) and Jaspreet Kaur (28), son Daljit Singh, alias Bunty (25), and driver Gursahib Singh (35) were found murdered in separate rooms of the house on Thursday morning.

Police said their investigation has revealed that Bunty hacked his father, two sisters-in-law and the family’s driver to death on Wednesday night, a few hours before he was killed in ‘vengeance’ by one of his elder brothers Gurjant Singh, alias Janta (29).

Police arrested Gurjant from the village on Saturday morning and also recovered two sharp-edged weapons used in the crime.

Police said Bunty killed his father after the latter stopped him from taking drugs while the two women fell prey to as he doubted their ‘character’ and ‘closeness’ to the driver. Bunty’s two brothers—Bakshish Singh, alias Sonu (30), and Paramjit Singh, alias Pumma (24)—who are the husbands of the victim women are undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre in Tarn Taran.

Addressing a press conference, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said: “Our investigation found that at around 11:30pm on Wednesday, Bunty killed his father with a kirpan during a quarrel and then hacked to death his sisters-in-law.”

He said, “During the quarrel, Brij Lal called his driver Gursahib and as soon he turned up, Bunty attacked him with the same ‘kirpan’. Bunty then went into a drug-induced stupor. After some time, Gurjant saw what had happened. He slit Bunty’s throat in a fit of rage.”

DSP Kamaljit Singh said Gurjant left the house after killing Bunty.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 450 (house trespass), 148 (armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of the unlawful assembly) is already registered at Patti City police station.

Police said Lal and his four sons were involved in drug peddling and nearly 50 cases were registered against the family members. Lal’s wife Ranjit Kaur died on May 22 this year in Amritsar Central jail where she was lodged in connection with a drug case. Gurjant is facing around seven cases, including of murder. Bunty was also booked in several cases, including of rape.

The DSP said investigations are on to find out the status of cases against Gurjant and Bunty.