Tarn Taran nagar kirtan blast: Death toll reaches 4 as 15-year-old boy dies in Ludhiana hospital

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:53 IST

A 15-year-old boy, who was injured in a blast during a nagar kirtan in Tarn Taran died at a hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Harman Singh of Pahuwind village was among 11 persons who were injured when potassium stocked in a tractor-trailer to create celebratory sound caught fire and exploded on Tarn Taran-Bhikhiwind raod in Palasaur village, 10 km from the district headquarters, on February 8.

The procession was on its way from Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Bhikhiwind sub-division to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib at Chabba village on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar road when the blast occurred at 4.30pm on February 8. The procession was held to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Deep Singh.

Two boys—Gurpreet Singh (14) and Mandeep Singh (11) of Pahuwind village were killed on the day of the incident while 16-year-old Gurkirat Singh of the same village succumbed to his injuries on February 9.

All the injured were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Super Specialty Hospital after the blast. From there — Harman Singh, Harnoor Singh and Ajaypal Singh — were referred to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on February 11.

Tarn Taran sub-divisional magistrate Rajneesh Arora said: “Harman succumbed to his injuries at the Ludhiana hospital on Saturday morning. The condition of two others is stated to be out of danger.”