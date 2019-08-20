Tarn Taran on alert, people evacuated from low-lying areas

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:09 IST

The administration on Monday sounded high alert in Tarn Taran district and evacuated people from at least 10 villages in the low-lying areas with the water levels in the Sutlej and Beas rising unabatedly.

Officials said crops on nearly 4,000-acre land were inundated due to flooding in the two rivers. “Since the water level in both the rivers is expected to increase significantly by Monday night, we have put the district on alert. The administration has made adequate arrangements to tackle any kind of flood-like situation,” said deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal.

“The administration has also set up relief camps at the sub-divisional headquarters. We have appealed to the people to get out of the low-lying areas as the next 48 hours are sensitive,” he added.

Sabharwal along with and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya and other senior officials on Monday took the stock of the situation in around a dozen villages situated in low-lying areas.

He visited Kot Budha, Radhalke, Jhugian Peer Baksh, Muthiyanwala, Jalloke, Sabhran, Harike, Kuttiwala, and Mundapind villages. “We have assured the farmers of compensation for crop loss,” he said.

The farmers demanded ₹30,000 per acre compensation from the administration. “Crops on 1,500 acres have been destroyed by the floodwater in our village. It is the fault of the administration which failed to take precautionary measures. Every year, floodwater inundates our fields,” said Kambo Dhai Wala village sarpanch Jagtar Singh Uppal. Farmers of Chamba, Dhun Dhai Wala, Havelian, Gujjarpura and Karmuwala said crops on hundreds of acres of land were submerged in the floodwater.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:09 IST