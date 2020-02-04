e-paper
Tata Open: Pune’s Kadhe shown the exit by big- serving Czech Vesely

Feb 04, 2020 20:47 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
PUNE Arjun Kadhe entered the court to loud cheers. That was the peak of support for the local boy as he went down 2-6, 4-6 to Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic, in a one-sided encounter at the Maharashtra Tata Open on Tuesday.

Hemant Bendrey, Kadhe’s coach, explains, “You need to be aggressive in front of big-serve players. You need to stand and focus on holding serve. Aggression is required, otherwise these players (Vesely) can keep playing long rallies.”

Playing at the Shiv Chhaptrpati Sports Complex should had been advantage for the Pune boy, but in this, his third wildcard entry in the tournament, he has yet to win a single set.

“It should be 4-4, 4-5... you cannot be down 5-1 in the first set. The match was not difficult, as his opponent only had big serves. If Arjun had showed intent in the first set then he had a chance,” added Bendrey.

Broken in the first game of the first set, Kadhe was not able to hold his serve in the fourth game either as Vesely took a 4-1 lead.

After that, Kadhe kept making errors at the net and gave away the set 6-1.

Kadhe showed some intent in the second set where he saved triple breakpoints to make it 2-1, but he kept making unforced errors on the returns which cost him the match.

Currently ranked 107, Visely hit 13 aces, while Kadhe managed only three during the match.

“He needs to improve on his movement. Today it was not upto the mark,” added Bendrey.

Results:

Jiri Vesely (Cze) bt WC-Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-4

