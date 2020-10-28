Tattoo artist dies by suicide in Kotla

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:48 IST

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old tattoo artist allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur late Tuesday night, police said.

The man, who ran his business from a rented shop in South Extension Part-1, left behind a suicide note in his laptop, blaming his landlord for his step, police said.

According to the police, the man was in a dispute with the landlord for more than a year over the payment of rent. The landlord had moved court against him.

The hearing of the case was scheduled on Wednesday, a few hours after the tattoo artist’s body was found hanging in his room by his family members, the police said.

“On the basis of the suicide note, we registered a case of abetment to suicide against the landlord. We will soon call the landlord to examine him,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Police said that the tattoo artist was unmarried and lived with his family in Kotla Mubarakpur.

On Wednesday morning, his family members found him hanging and rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. The hospital authorities informed the police.

A police team visited the incident scene and found a suicide note in his laptop. “The note mentioned his landlord’s name as the reason behind his death and their dispute over the payment of nearly R15 lakh as rent. There is no mention of any intimidation or physical torture in the note,” said a police officer associated with the probe.