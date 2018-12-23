Teacher beats up class 1 girl, uproots her hair for failing to answer a question

A teacher of a private school on Lucknow’s outskirts has been accused of beating up a Class 1 girl and pulling out a bunch of her hair when she could not answer a question written on the blackboard, police said on Saturday.

On the complaint of the girl’s family, the police have registered a case and were further probing the matter, said VK Goswami, station officer of Mal police station.

The incident took place on Friday. The girl’s mother Vineeta of Gopramau village alleged that her six-year-old daughter Annu who goes to a private school ‘Novel Academy’ was beaten up by teacher Vinod Kumar.

According to Vineeta, the teacher wrote something on blackboard and asked Annu to answer it.

When Annu could not answer the question, the teacher pulled her up with her hair and uprooted a bunch of it.

“When my daughter came home after the school got over, she narrated the whole incident. It was a harrowing incident. Today, the teacher targeted my child, tomorrow it could be anybody else,” she said.

