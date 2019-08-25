Teachers’ union opposes online attendance system

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:29 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Union has opposed the government’s decision to implement online attendance system across the state through ‘Prerna app’.

Members of the union stated that the application could only be accessed through android phones, which are not being provided by the government. Besides, there are no arrangements for charging cell phones, they added.

They held a meeting at Sinchai Bhawan auditorium on Sunday to deliberate over the issue. It was attended by representatives from all districts of UP.

The members also decided to hold protest at district headquarters across UP, if their demands are not met.

Sushil Kumar Pandey, state president of the union, said: “The decision to use Prerna app for attendance has been taken in a hurry and is not just. It is also not practical and the government must review this decision. They must ensure availability of android phones, electricity for charging and paid Internet before implementing this order.”

Representatives of the union said poor internet connectivity in rural pockets would hamper the functioning of the app.

However, the senior officers of education department claimed that the attendance through the app does not require availability of Internet at all times.

As per plan, teachers have to register their attendance by taking ‘selfie’ with student three times in a working day. Ideally, the picture is to be taken at the time of attendance, mid-day meal and while leaving the school.

