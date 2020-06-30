e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Teaching suspended at Panjab University, affiliated colleges till July 31

Teaching suspended at Panjab University, affiliated colleges till July 31

The decision was taken in view of the guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs for Unlock 2.0

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:07 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
         

Panjab University on Tuesday decided to suspend teaching at the varsity and its affiliated colleges till July 31.

Teaching at six constituent colleges will also remain suspended. Earlier, teaching had been suspended till June 30.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “The decision was taken in view of the guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs for Unlock 2.0.”

According to an order issued by the university, the chairperson of a department may call a faculty member when they require and only one-third of the non-teaching staff of the university can attend office.

Also, in teaching departments, where number of non-teaching employees is five or less, the chairperson may call more than 33% of the staff for duty depending on requirement.

“No employee will be allowed to leave headquarter without permission, as services of any employee from teaching as well as non-teaching staff may be required during this period,” the registrar said.

Teachers directed to continue work from home

Teachers of the university have been directed to continue work from home.

PU senator Rajat Sandhir, who had earlier written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar asking for teachers to be allowed work from home, said, “Teachers have been working and doing their research from home during lockdown. It is a viable option as it will prevent unnecessary movement of people.”

Moreover, all employees have been directed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the university on Sunday.

The principals of colleges have been directed to call employees on need basis as per requirement.

top news
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
Astronaut tweets pictures of ‘boundary between night and day’
Astronaut tweets pictures of ‘boundary between night and day’
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Watch China’s reaction to India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok
Watch China’s reaction to India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In