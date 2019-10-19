e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Teams on alert in flood- prone areas: Collector

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Heavy rainfall forecast for the next four days has left the Pune district administration and the police department to roll up their sleeves and take precautionary measures for state assembly election to be held on Monday.

To address flood and extreme weather conditions on the voting day, the district administration has decided to set up 283 temporary polling stations. “All the temporary polling stations were tested for heavy rainfall conditions and are ready to function now,” said Naval Kishore Ram, district collector.

“Considering heavy rainfall prediction, we have kept our team ready on alert mode specifically in flood-prone areas (low-lying areas) like Indapur, Baramati, Maval and Bhor and have instructed zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) to take necessary precautions accordingly,” Ram said.

He said on Sunday the administration has decided to start dispatch of electronic voting machines (EVM) and complete the task by 2 pm. “According to our plan, all machines should reach their respective destinations by 5 pm,” Ram said.

Elaborating on election preparedness, the district collector informed that they had repaired almost 50 roads leading to polling stations in the district. To increase voter turnout, almost all polling stations have been shifted to the first floor this time. To help the elderly and disabled, the administration has made available 3,034 wheelchairs in the district. To improve women voter turnout, administration has installed 21 Sakhi Mahila polling stations in the district. Along with that, 7,915 help desk will be available in the district to help voters.

District collector assured that this time there will not be any mess in missing names in the voter list, because the district collectorate has deleted only 905 names after scrutiny.

Recently, Pune district experienced a massive flood in which most of the people lost their belongings, including voter card. To help such people, the district administration has distributed 48,000 EPIC cards in flood-affected areas in the district.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:58 IST

top news
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities