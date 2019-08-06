Techie shoots himself dead in front of wife

cities

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old software professional allegedly shot himself dead before his wife at their house in Shakti Khand 2 area of Indirapuram late Monday night.

The police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday after a memo was sent to the police station from the hospital where the man was taken to treat the gunshot wound.

According to police, the deceased man was identified as Vikas Tiwari, who lived with his wife and two minor daughters in Indirapuram. The police said Tiwari, around 10pm on Monday, arrived home with a countrymade weapon and shot himself in the presence of his wife.

“During the initial investigation, we came to know that the man had certain loans to pay and he wanted to sell his house to close the loans. His wife, however, did not agree to this and this resulted in an argument between the two. On Monday night, Tiwari procured a countrymade weapon from someone and shot himself in the chest in front of his wife,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

“His wife and neighbours took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Tiwari’s family did not inform the police, but we received information from the hospital, which sent across a memo to the police station. Prima facie, it seems a case of suicide. We will also check from where Tiwari had procured the weapon,” Kumar said.

The officials said the family has not given any complaint so far and the matter will be investigated and an FIR would be lodged if a complaint is received.

