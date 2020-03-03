e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Teen booked for raping minor in Tarn Taran village

Teen booked for raping minor in Tarn Taran village

The accused has been identified as Mehkam Singh,19, of Timmmowal village.

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

The district police have booked a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Timmowal village falling under Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district.

The accused has been identified as Mehkam Singh,19, of Timmmowal village. The incident took place on Friday. Police said the victim, who belongs to a village falling under Khadoor Sahib sub-division of Tarn Taran district, lodged complaint on Tuesday.

“On Friday, at around 8am, i was on my way to school in my village when I was waylaid by Mehkam, who came in a Honda City car. He forced me to sit in his car. The accused then took me to his home at Timmowal village. I fell unconscious after drinking sedative-laced drink offered by the accused. When i regained consciousness, I realized that I was raped.”

Inspector Narinder Kaur of Tarn Taran police, who is investigating the case, said, “On the victim’s complaint, we have booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Vaironwal police station Saminderjit Singh said the accused was absconding, and their raids were on to nab him.

tags
top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities