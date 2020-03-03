Teen booked for raping minor in Tarn Taran village

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:02 IST

The district police have booked a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Timmowal village falling under Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district.

The accused has been identified as Mehkam Singh,19, of Timmmowal village. The incident took place on Friday. Police said the victim, who belongs to a village falling under Khadoor Sahib sub-division of Tarn Taran district, lodged complaint on Tuesday.

“On Friday, at around 8am, i was on my way to school in my village when I was waylaid by Mehkam, who came in a Honda City car. He forced me to sit in his car. The accused then took me to his home at Timmowal village. I fell unconscious after drinking sedative-laced drink offered by the accused. When i regained consciousness, I realized that I was raped.”

Inspector Narinder Kaur of Tarn Taran police, who is investigating the case, said, “On the victim’s complaint, we have booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Vaironwal police station Saminderjit Singh said the accused was absconding, and their raids were on to nab him.