Teen girl molested over old rivalry in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

The Mundian police arrested three men for assaulting and molesting an 18-year-old girl to settle an old score in Ram Nagar on Friday evening.

The accused were identified as Gaurav, Govinda and Karan. Their accomplices, Anil, Atul, Sanju, Saurav and Nepali, are at large.

Sub-Inspector Harbhajan Singh, in-charge at Mundian police post, said the victim stated in her complaint that the accused and her families had old rivalry.

On Friday, she was alone at home when the accused entered her house and started vandalising household articles. When she screamed for help, they assaulted and molested her after tearing her clothes off. As people rushed to her aid, the accused fled the scene.

The sub-inspector said acting on the girl’s complaint, they had booked the accused under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Efforts are on to arrest them.

