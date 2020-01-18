Teen injured after train hits while crossing track near Dombivli station

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:54 IST

A 19-year-old boy was injured after a goods train hit him while he was crossing the track near Dombivli station on Friday. He is stable and undergoing treatment at hospital.

“Pratik Sudhakar Bagave was walking towards Dombivli railway station from Dombivli east. He failed to see a goods train approaching. He sustained minor injuries on his forehead,” said S Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli Government Railway Police.

Bagave, a college student, lives at Umesh Nagar in Dombivli.

“We have been continuously appealing to commuters not to take a short-cut by crossing tracks and risking their lives. People should take this seriously and use foot overbridges,” said Pawar.