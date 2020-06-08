e-paper
Teenager commits suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota after playing Pubg game

The boys’s family members have informed that he had downloaded Pubg game two days back on his mobile phone.

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kota, Rajasthan
Representative image.
Representative image.(iStockphoto)
         

A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.

“A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today,” Hansraj Meena, CI, Railway Colony Police Station said.

“His family members have informed that he had downloaded Pubg game two days back on his mobile phone. His body has been placed in the mortuary. We are waiting for his father, who works in the army, to come back after which the post-mortem examination would be conducted,” he added.

