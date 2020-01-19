Teenager’s fatal road accident sparks protest in Katraj

cities

PUNE The death of a 19-year-old teenage boy in a road accident at Katraj chowk triggered protest by residents and local youth groups on Sunday.

The victim identified as Shubham Tatya Vadavrao was killed after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler on Saturday. He suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

A local resident Dinesh Jain who is an eye witness of the accident, said, “The accident took place in front of my shop. The truck was speeding and Vadavrao died on the spot.”

“There are no speed breakers on this stretch here especially heavy vehicles come in speed from Katraj ghat side. During rush hours there are autorickshaws and pedestrians on this stretch so it raises safety concerns of commuters. There is a need for proper traffic monitoring at the main Katraj chowk,” said Jain.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) local corporator Amruta Ajit Babar and her party volunteers on Sunday submitted a written memorandum to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station in this regards. They have demanded a permanent solution on the traffic issue in the next eight days or else they will stage a protest again.

“Commuting on the stretch near the Katraj chowk is risky due to the accidents which take place here. If necessary steps are not taken by the administration we will stage a protest again,” said Sagar Babar, NCP volunteer.

According to the information given by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, Vadavrao was going from near the Katraj Bhaji Mandai spot at around 5 pm on January 18 on his bike (MH 12 NS 6443) to his uncle’s home in Parvati when the heavy cement mixture truck rammed into his bike. He suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under Section 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested truck driver Bappu Raghunath Wagh (33).