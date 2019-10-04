Tejas comes loaded with facilities

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:03 IST

Get ready for an aircraft-like-experience, as the country’s first private train has all that makes it pleasantly different from other premium trains.

From comfortable leather seats, onboard wi-fi connectivity, pick and drop facility, reverse osmosis (RO) water, coffee/tea dispensers onboard, insurance and lavish hospitality, the train is packed with facilities that will make the journey memorable, say IRCTC officials.

Security

Security tops IRCTC’s priority list. The train is equipped with CCTV cameras in all its coaches and have private security guards onboard to assist the train passengers in need. Other than this, it also has female security personnel to assist female train passengers.

Train’s schedule

Tejas Express would ferry between Lucknow and Delhi. As per the train’s schedule other than the inaugural day, the train will leave Lucknow at 6:10am and will touch New Delhi railway station at 12:25pm, covering the entire distance in 6 hours 15 minutes. The journey time of the train is even lesser than Swarn Shatabdi — the fastest train on the route at present. The train will have only two halts—Kanpur and Ghaziabad. On its return journey, the train will leave Delhi at 3:35pm and reach Lucknow at 10:05pm. Barring Tuesday, the train will run on all other days.

Only online booking

Interestingly, the booking could be done only via IRCTC’s website www.irctc.com, and not through a ticket booking window. Officials said IRCTC’s mobile app ‘irctc rail connect’ could also be used for the purpose of booking train tickets. Those looking to get their berth reserved can get it done 60 days in advance, whereas in regular trains the advance booking period is of 120 days.

Train fare

The train, however, does not offer any concessions, neither to the senior citizens nor to the accreditation card holders. Other than this, the train does not have a fixed fare, it will fluctuate as per demand. IRCTC says, similar to airways, the train will have different series of fares for lean, busy and festive season.

Booking and cancellation

Passengers can go for current booking up to 5 minutes before the schedule departure of the train. The train does not have tatkal or premium tatkal quota. Also, there is an option of group booking that can be done 3 days in advance. In case of cancellation of train, full refund on confirmed or wait-listed e-tickets would be made and no cancellation fee would be charged. Waitlisted ticket can be cancelled up to 4 hours before the department at a meagre amount of ₹25 per passenger.

Food and beverages

The train has its own arrangements to ensure the supply of food and beverages to the train passengers. Food is compulsory and charges would be collected at the time of ticket booking. Apart from food, there will be an option of free coffee and tea vending machines, which is not a common feature. It also has potable sophisticated trolleys similar to that of airways to serve food to the passengers. Passengers will be served welcome tea, breakfast and snacks before de-boarding and those returning will be given evening tea and dinner.

Services and facilities

Officials with IRCTC say the facility of collecting passenger’s baggage from home, delivering it to their destination will also be ensured. However, IRCTC has yet to finalise the costs. Other than this, it will also extend facility of taxi hiring, hotel booking and wheel chair on demand. There is facility to organize conferences and meetings at its lounge in Delhi to save time of the corporate passengers.

₹25-lakh Insurance

IRCTC offers ₹25 lakh insurance to the train passengers and one lakh compensatory amount in case of any theft at home while travelling. Officials with IRCTC said it’s the only train to offer 25 lakh insurance amount to the passengers.

Outer appearances and capacity

The bright yellow and orange coloured train is beautifully designed, enough to grab the attention of the photographers and ‘selfie’ takers. Its aerodynamic design and glossy finish makes it distinct from other existing premium trains, especially when it comes to an outer appearances. The train is broadly classified into chair car and executive chair car coaches. The automatic doors make its look even more premium.

Onboard infotainment facility

The train comes with an onboard wi-fi infotainment facility. Passengers can gain access to entertainment videos, songs, latest news and updates by logging on to ‘magic box’ wi fi service. The software has a separate section for Bollywood, Hollywood and movies in other languages. The train also has a display board that is programmed to display current speed of the train and other information like the distance of upcoming station and others.

