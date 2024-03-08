Telangana Governor Tamilisai extends greetings on International Women's Day

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday extended her heartiest wishes and greetings to all the women of Telangana on the occasion of International Women's Day tomorrow. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

"I extend my heartiest wishes and greetings to all the women of Telangana on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect, honour, and worship women as the personification of Goddess Shakti," the Governor said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

The Telangana governor further said that we should express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and gender equality, as exemplified by his instrumental role in passing the Women Reservation Bill 2023.

"His visionary leadership and dedication to fostering "Nari Shakti" make him a true champion of women's rights and representation in our democracy," said the release.

It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive society, it added.

International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in all walks of life.

"From family care to nation-building, women are indeed omnipotent. Let us all come together and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in the true spirit of the International Women's Day-2024 theme - "Invest in women: Accelerate progress," read the release.

"I once again extend my best wishes to all the women fraternity on this happy occasion of International Women's Day," said the governor, as per the release.

The world marks International Women's Day on March 8 every year to renew our collective commitment to achieving gender equality.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the country has a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level but as we move up in the hierarchy, we see fewer women, she added.

Extending her wishes on International Women's Day, Murmu shared an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on International Women's Day.

Her article "Every Woman's Story My Story!" talked about the status of women in society.