Home / Cities / Temperature dips to 3.5 degrees, rain likely tomorrow

Temperature dips to 3.5 degrees, rain likely tomorrow

The weatherman has forecast rain on Thursday and Friday because of Western disturbances

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:21 IST

Girls enjoy the sun on the first day of the year in Mohali near Chandigarh.
Girls enjoy the sun on the first day of the year in Mohali near Chandigarh.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh The weather remained clear in Chandigarh on the first day of the New Year though minimum temperatures dropped even as the weatherman forecast rain on Thursday and Friday because of Western disturbances.

The minimum temperature also dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 4.8 degrees C. “Due to the Western disturbances wind speeds picked up, clearing the low clouds. This led to a cold night but the weather remained sunny on Wednesday morning,” an official of the Indian meteorological department said.

Visibility also went beyond the 2000 metre mark after around two weeks, he added.

Light rain is expected on Thursday and Friday with low level easterly winds.

