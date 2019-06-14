Temperature shoots up across Delhi as Vayu’s effects fade

New Delhi

The mercury has again started to build up in Delhi with the effects of the cyclone Vayu fading out. The day temperature at Safdarjung shot up to nearly 44 degrees while at Palam it hovered above 45 degrees, resulting in heat wave-like conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that while the weather would remain almost the same during the daytime on Saturday, a thunderstorm and dust storm could hit Delhi at night. There are also chances of rain, which could help to bring down the day temperature on Sunday.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is taken to be a representative of Delhi, shot up to 43.7 degrees Celsius on Friday from 41.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. It was four degrees above normal.

At Palam, the temperature touched 45.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was five degrees above normal. It was a heat wave-like condition. The IMD declares a heat wave if the temperature continues to remain above 45 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

Till Thursday, south-westerly winds were gushing into Delhi because of a cyclone Vayu. These winds were bringing in a lot of moisture with them, as a result of which the temperature had gone down.

“The moisture, however, had pushed the humidity levels on Wednesday and Thursday, which led to an increase in discomfort levels over the past two days. The heat index had gone up,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist with the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

But with cyclone Vayu moving further west, without hitting the coast of Gujarat, the south-westerly winds have stopped entering Delhi. The minimum relative humidity during the daytime dropped from 30% on Thursday to 16% on Friday. Instead, hot north-westerly winds again started blowing over Delhi and the heat is building up.

But as a western disturbance is approaching, the IMD is expecting dust storm and thunderstorm on Saturday night.

“There could be some thunderstorm and dust storm on Saturday night. There are chances of light rain too. This would help to bring down the temperature on Sunday. There are also chances of rain on Monday,” said Srivastava.

The temperature could drop to below 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, because of the rain, thunderstorm and dust storms.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 20:45 IST