Ten booked for assaulting manager at construction site

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:54 IST

Greater Noida: Police have booked four named and six unnamed persons for allegedly assaulting a manager at a construction site over the issue of increased compensation demand for land in Dadri on Sunday.

The victim, Arvind Mishra, has filed a complaint at the Dadri police station and based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Deva Bhati, Jitendra, Subhash, Jai Bhagwan and six unknown persons.

Mishra said his company is developing a township in the villages of Dattawali, Beta and Akbarpur. “We were at the construction site when these men arrived around 5.30pm on Sunday. They were demanding money. They took me from my office to an isolated place nearby and thrashed me,” he said in the complaint.

Mishra said the men also thrashed his driver Deepak when he came to Mishra’s rescue. The victim said he raised the alarm and some passersby reached the spot. The men then fled the spot.

He said the authority had acquired the land from villagers in 2010. The developer bought the land from the authority to construct a group housing society. However, some villagers frequently visit the site and hinder the construction work demanding increased compensation for their acquired land. “I fear that they would harm me if they are not brought to book,” he said.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said a case has been registered against the suspects under Section 147 (rioting), Section 149 (unlawful assembly), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 504 (intentional insult), and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Surender, elder brother of Deva Bhati, said his family is not satisfied with the compensation received. “We had filed a case and the matter is sub judice. They should not develop the project until the matter is settled,” he said.

