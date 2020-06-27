Ten days after being designated Covid-only facility, Hindu Rao starts admitting patients

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:22 IST

New Delhi: Ten days after it was designated a dedicated Covid-19 facility, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday finally started admitting patients suffering from the disease.

According to officials in the north civic body, initially, the facility has started with 50 beds, and another 150 are to be added soon. “We did not want to delay the process, and since we had the logistics ready for 50 beds, we have started the facility. More beds will be added in phases soon,” said a senior corporation official who asked not to be named.

However, some doctors raised concerns that donning and doffing areas for PPE kits had still not been created in the ward.

An official from the hospital administration said, “So far we have got one Covid patient in the intensive care unit (ICU). We are expecting more patients by tonight.”

The hospital had started a flu clinic where around 70-80 Covid-19 samples have been collected every day since June 16, when the hospital was supposed to operate as a Covid facility.

Earlier this week, around 200 non-Covid patients were discharged or referred to other hospitals in order to vacate the hospital to prepare it for Covid patients.

“There are still around 15-20 non-Covid patients admitted in the hospital, who too will be shifted to other facilities. We have not been admitting any non-Covid patients from last week itself,” the official said.

The hospital authorities on Saturday morning issued directions to doctors, nursing staff and paramedics to shift out to the designated accommodations that have been provided in hotels and other such facilities for their stay during Covid duty, as per norms.

“As per the norms, doctors will be accommodated in five-star hotels around Connaught Place, nursing staff in three-star hotels in Karol Bagh, while paramedics will be housed in budget hotels in Paharganj,” the above quoted corporation official said.

The hospital’s resident doctors association had on Saturday morning staged a demonstration outside the main building for a slew of demands, including payment of pending salaries, providing separate accommodation during Covid duty and installation and repair of air-conditioning in the wards. Doctors had said wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for 12-hour shifts without proper air-conditioning was not possible.

“Our protest was fruitful, and the demands have been agreed upon. We will be shifting to the accommodations now as per duty. A batch of 80 doctors including senior residents, junior residents and interns have been assigned on Covid duty. A roster has been prepared. Also, the air conditioners were being repaired and we have been assured of getting the due salaries soon,” said Dr Sagar Deep Singh, a senior resident and vice-president, RDA.

A senior North corporation official said, “The protests by doctors and paramedic staff have been called off. The salaries for June will be disbursed. We are waiting for the rest of the funds for pending dues.”

On Friday, the paramedics and nursing staff association had protested non-payment of salaries for the last two months. A nursing officer, however, said, “We have been given assurance that the salaries will come for this month by next week.”